An invitation from Bishop Sis

I invite you to join me for the biggest event of the year in the Diocese of San Angelo — our Diocesan Eucharistic Congress in Spanish. It will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, in Midland.
A Eucharistic Congress is a large assembly for the purpose of deepening our understanding and devotion to the Holy Eucharist. It includes educational presentations, inspirational activities, the celebration of the Mass, eucharistic adoration, and fellowship. Our special guest speakers will be Omar Aguilar and Dr. Pia Septien.
The event will take place at the Bush Convention Center in downtown Midland. The cost is $20.00 per person. Food trucks will be available. There are some financial scholarships available for those in need.
The presentations will be in Spanish, and simultaneous English translation will be available for those who bring a cell phone with earbuds.
I want this to be a gathering of people of all ages from all the Catholic parishes, missions, schools, and apostolates in the diocese, as a powerful witness to our unity of faith in Jesus Christ.