Assignments of priests and deacons

For the benefit of the people of God in West Texas, Bishop Michael J. Sis announces the following priest assignments, effective November 1, 2025:
— Father Reggie Odima as pastor of St. Vincent Pallotti Parish in Abilene and Our Mother of Mercy Mission in Merkel;
— Father Johnrita Adegboyega as parochial administrator of St. Charles Parish in Eden, St. Philip Mission in Eola, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission in Millersview.
In addition, Bishop Michael J Sis also announces the following deacon assignments, effective January 2026:
— Deacon Mauricio Romero to full-time studies in Rome, Italy, through his ordination to the priesthood on June 20, 2026, then continuing in studies in Rome until the summer of 2027
— Deacon Francisco Camacho as deacon at Holy Family Parish in Abilene through his ordination to the priesthood on June 20, 2026.
— Mr. Humberto Diaz as deacon at the Cathedral Church of the Sacred Heart in San Angelo, following his diaconal ordination on December 12, 2025, through his ordination to the priesthood on June 20, 2026.