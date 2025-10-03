Bishop, emeritus bishop offer reflections on life and death of Charlie Kirk

The Sept. 10 murder of activist Charlie Kirk took the nation by surprise, causing many to reflect on the fragility of life and Kirk’s legacy in this country. In a letter by Bishop Emeritus Michael D. Pfeifer, OMI, and reflections shared with the West Texas Angelus by Bishop Michael J. Sis, the former and current leaders of the Diocese of San Angelo have offered some thoughts for the faithful in West Texas.
“There are several things we can take away from the life and death of Charlie Kirk,” Bishop Sis said. “One is his example of respectful dialogue with people with whom he disagreed. He spent countless hours engaging in debates about life, faith, and values. He tried to treat his dialogue partners with dignity and respect. We can learn from that.”
Bishop Sis continued: “Charlie did not retreat from this imperfect world into the safe haven of a comfortable community of like-minded individuals. He poured himself tirelessly into his efforts to make a positive impact on society. We can learn from his bold missionary spirit.”
Bishop Emeritus Pfeifer likewise praised Kirk’s willingness to embrace his faith publicly: “[I] thank Charlie for his public witness and the courage to speak the truth as he saw it, which has fired up the world and reminded countless souls what it looks like to resist the tides of lies. Charlie was a man totally dedicated to Christ and to make his Gospel of love, peace, and justice fully alive in our society.”
Bishop Emeritus Pfeifer also mentioned some of the specific ways that Kirk spoke his truth. “Charlie preached and taught unflinchingly for the sacredness of all human life made in the image of God, and especially for the sanctity of life in the womb, and for the beauty of traditional marriage and family, and for the truth of God’s design” regarding gender identity.
Bishop Sis wrote about the importance of Kirk’s ecumenical actions. “Not long before his death, Charlie Kirk had posted a video encouraging his fellow Protestants to honor the Blessed Virgin Mary. He regularly attended Mass with his Catholic wife, Erika,” the bishop said. There are even reports of Kirk saying he was close to converting. “This shows the positive influence of his faithful Catholic wife as well as the fruit of his sincere personal study. From this, each one of us can learn how important it is to share our faith and bring people to Mass with us.”
Sis went on to praise Erika Kirk’s response to the tragedy, as well as the marriage between the Kirks. “After her husband was assassinated,” Sis said, “Erika Kirk forgave the killer, because that is what Christ did on the cross. We could all learn from Erika about the importance of forgiving, even when we have been severely wronged. If she can forgive after the brutal tragedy she has gone through, then maybe we can also forgive those who have harmed us.” Their marriage, strong in communication — Charlie Kirk is reported to have written his wife love letters every Saturday — is a good example of a marital partnership. “We can learn from them the importance of intentional actions to communicate well and to support one another in a Christian marriage,” Sis said.
Bishop Emeritus Pfeifer noted that Kirk “said that he wanted to be remembered for the courage of [his] faith. He often proclaimed the divinity of Christ to college students and urged them to prioritize God and family above anything else.”
Bishop Sis said, “Charlie's murder is a stark reminder of the fragility and shortness of life. The fact that he was killed at such a young age is causing many young adults to consider seriously the direction of their own life, and to recommit themselves to prayer, virtue, and church attendance.”
For Scripture in times like these, Bishop Sis recommends Psalm 90 as “a prayerful reflection on the shortness of life. It says, ‘Teach us to number our days aright, that we may gain wisdom of heart.’ We grow wiser when we face the fact that the number of our days in this world is limited. The untimely death of Charlie Kirk reminds us that none of us knows how long our life will be. We might live to be 80 or 90 years old, or we might live only a few years.”
“When we wake up in the morning and give thanks to God for the gift of another day of life, we never know if it could be our last day,” Bishop Sis concluded. “We need to make the most of it.”