Bishop Sis announces new COO/Chancellor

Bishop Michael Sis hereby announces that the new Chief Operating Officer and Chancellor of the Diocese of San Angelo will be Mr. Steve McKay, beginning in mid-October 2025.
Mr. McKay brings more than three decades of executive leadership experience in finance, administration, and organizational management to his role. A Certified Public Accountant, a Chartered Global Management Accountant, and a Certified Diocesan Fiscal Manager, he served as the Finance Officer of the diocese from 2015-2020, where he improved diocesan fiscal management, strategic planning, and operational efficiency. His career includes CEO and CFO roles across industries such as energy, technology, manufacturing, and nonprofit leadership, consistently building strong teams, streamlining operations, and guiding organizations through periods of growth and change.