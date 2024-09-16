Catholic Charitable Foundation awards $151,454 in grants

The Catholic Charitable Foundation for the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Angelo awarded $151,454 in grants to support 33 Catholic organizations in the San Angelo diocese. Grants to parishes, schools, and ministries included awards to repair buildings and air conditioning systems; purchase liturgical vestments, educational resources, and appliances; and improve utilities and security systems.
The grants are funded by the foundation’s undesignated endowments. All the endowment funds of the foundation are invested according to U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Investment Guidelines.
The Catholic Charitable Foundation helps develop the financial resources necessary to support, serve, and benefit the pastoral and charitable activities of the Roman Catholic Church in the Diocese of San Angelo. The foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and all contributions are tax deductible. Contributions in any amount can be made to the unrestricted fund. If you are interested in making more grants available for our diocese or in providing long-term stability for a specific parish, school, or ministry, please visit the foundation’s website at www.catholicfoundationsanangelo.org.
2024 Grant Recipients
Angelo Catholic School in San Angelo: $3,569
ASU Newman Center in San Angelo: $5,000
Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in San Angelo: $5,000
Catholic Charities Community Services in Odessa: $1,134
Catholic Outreach in San Angelo: $5,000
Christ the King Retreat Center in San Angelo: $5,000
Good Shepherd Mission in Sheffield: $5,000
Holy Cross Catholic High School in Midland: $5,000
Holy Family Parish in Abilene: $5,000
Holy Spirit Parish in Sweetwater: $5,000
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Fort Stockton: $5,000
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine in Midland: $5,000
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Ozona: $5,000
Our Mother of Mercy Mission in Merkel: $5,000
Rome Boys in Rowena: $1,760
Sacred Heart Parish in Abilene: $3,000
Sacred Heart Parish in Menard: $5,000
San Miguel Arcángel Parish in Midland: $4,000
St. Ann's Catholic School in Midland: $4,491
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Odessa: $4,000
St. Francis of Assisi Mission in Iraan: $5,000
St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Abilene: $4,500
St. Francis Xavier Mission in Melvin: $5,000
Sts. Joachim & Ann Mission in Clyde: $5,000
St. Margaret of Cortona Parish in Big Lake: $5,000
St. Mary Parish in San Angelo: $5,000
St. Mary's Central Catholic School in Odessa: $5,000
St. Paschal Mission in Sterling City: $5,000
St. Patrick Parish in Brady: $5,000
St. Rita of Cascia Mission in Greenwood: $5,000
St. Theresa Parish in Junction: $5,000
St. Thomas Parish in Miles: $5,000
St. Thomas Mission in Rankin: $5,000
- - - Lois Folger is President of the Board of Trustees of the Catholic Charitable Foundation for the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Angelo.