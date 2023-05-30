Change in pastor for St. Joseph Parish

The Missionary Servants of the Word have announced a change in leadership for St. Joseph Parish in San Angelo.
Effective July 1, 2023, Father Juan Fernando Bonilla-Sanchez, MSP, will return to the Diocese of San Angelo as pastor of St. Joseph Parish in San Angelo. Father Bonilla-Sanchez previously served at Holy Redeemer Parish in Odessa before an assignment in another diocese. Father Juan Lopez Cortes, MSP, the current pastor of St. Joseph Parish, will be assigned as pastor of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Riverside, California.
The Missionary Servants of the Word (abbreviated MSP for Misioneros Servidores de la Palabra, the order's name in Spanish) are a religious order based in Mexico. Priests from the Missionary Servants of the Word administer St. Joseph Parish in San Angelo and Holy Redeemer Parish in Odessa for the Diocese of San Angelo.