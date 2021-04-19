Clergy Assignments

Home
Tragedy in Odessa
Pastoral Plan
Bishop Sis on Pastoral Plan
Obispo Sis – Plan Pastoral
Virtual Reporting Webinars
Immigration/Migrantes
About
Cathedral
History
The Story of the Diocese of San Angelo
Diocesan Statistics
Contact
Calendar
News
Job Openings
Lady in Blue
Request a Prayer
Special Collections
Priest Portal
Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Diocese of San Angelo
Parishes/Schools
Parishes (alphabetical by town)
Abilene
Andrews
Ballinger
Big Lake
Big Spring
Brady
Bronte
Brownwood
Carlsbad
Clyde
Coleman
Colorado City
Coyanosa
Crane
Eden
Eldorado
Eola
Fort Stockton
Greenwood
Imperial
Iraan
Junction
Knickerbocker
Lenorah
Loraine
McCamey
Melvin
Menard
Mereta
Merkel
Mertzon
Midkiff
Midland
Miles
Millersview
Odessa
Olfen
Ozona
Rankin
Robert Lee
Rowena
St. Lawrence
San Angelo
Sanderson
Sheffield
Sonora
Stanton
Sterling City
Sweetwater
Wall
Winters
Schools
Angelo Catholic School, San Angelo
St. Ann's School, Midland
St. Mary's Central Catholic School of Odessa
Holy Cross Catholic High School
Parish Finder
School Finder
Deanery List
Hermitage/Monastery
First Saturday Mass
Personnel
Bishop
Bishop Michael J. Sis
Coat of Arms
Past Bishops
Priests
Deacons
Women Religious
Diocesan Offices
Offices/Ministries
Calvary Cemetery
Cemetery Payments
Cemetery Rules
Cemetery Watering Policy
Monument Installation
Campus Ministry
Abilene
Midland
Odessa
San Angelo
Communications
West Texas Angelus
Angelus Archives
Criminal Justice Ministry
Diaconal Ministry
Seal of the Office of Diaconal Ministry
Our Deacons
Deacon Forms
Update Biographical Information
Continuing Education Annual Report
Diaconal Resources
Evangelization and Catechesis
Staff
Schedule of Events
Formation Schedule
Confirmation
Catholic Camps
Evangelization Resources
Angelus Articles
Advent Traditions for the Pandemic
Family Life
Finance Office
Finance Office Forms
Hispanic Ministry
Immigration Services
Liturgy
Holy Days of Obligation
Marriage Rite Information
Liturgy and the Flu
Diocesan Chorale
Mission Awareness
Photos
Videos
Hermanamiento
Visitors from Honduras
Hermanamiento: 'A Lot Done, a Lot to be Done'
Visitors See Work Done at Immigration Office
Dioceses Commit to 'Keep the Flame Burning'
In Honduras, Goodness Overcomes Difficulties
Mission Council Members
Pro-Life
Holy Hour for Life
Pro-Life Mass
Social Services
Stewardship and Development
Parish Stewardship
Special Collections
Ways to Donate
Be a Monthly Donor
Give through your Employer
Leave a Legacy
Create an Endowment
Tribunal Services
Victim Assistance
Vocations and Seminarians
Youth and Young Adult Ministry
Safe Environment
Reporting Abuse
Accused Clergy
Workshops
Scheduling Contacts
Background Checks
Bishops' Charter
Diocesan Policies on Ethics and Integrity
Diocesan Code of Ethics
Retreat Center
Retreat Center Donations
Engaged Encounter
EE Registration
EE Registration Form
Engaged Encounter Balance
EE Donations
EE FAQ
EE Community
EE Weekend Information
Twogether in Texas
Contact Engaged Encounter
Natural Family Planning
Confirmation Retreat
Diocesan Priests' Retreat
Resources
Catholic Radio
Catholic Teaching - Racism
End-of-Life Preparation
Election Season
Homosexuality and Marriage
Overcome Pornography
Post-Abortion Healing
Prayers
Quotes
Science and Faith
Donations
Donate to Your Parish
Fr. Wade Memorial Fund
|||
The Roman Catholic
Diocese of San Angelo
Serving the people of West Texas
About
Calendar
News
Vocations and Seminarians
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Flocknote
Search
Search
Home
Tragedy in Odessa
Pastoral Plan
Immigration/Migrantes
About
Contact
Calendar
News
Job Openings
Lady in Blue
Request a Prayer
Special Collections
Priest Portal
Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Diocese of San Angelo
Parishes/Schools
Parishes (alphabetical by town)
Schools
Parish Finder
School Finder
Deanery List
Hermitage/Monastery
First Saturday Mass
Personnel
Bishop
Priests
Deacons
Women Religious
Diocesan Offices
Offices/Ministries
Calvary Cemetery
Campus Ministry
Communications
Criminal Justice Ministry
Diaconal Ministry
Evangelization and Catechesis
Family Life
Finance Office
Hispanic Ministry
Immigration Services
Liturgy
Mission Awareness
Pro-Life
Social Services
Stewardship and Development
Tribunal Services
Victim Assistance
Vocations and Seminarians
Youth and Young Adult Ministry
Safe Environment
Reporting Abuse
Accused Clergy
Workshops
Background Checks
Bishops' Charter
Diocesan Policies on Ethics and Integrity
Diocesan Code of Ethics
Retreat Center
Retreat Center Donations
Engaged Encounter
Natural Family Planning
Confirmation Retreat
Diocesan Priests' Retreat
Resources
Catholic Radio
Catholic Teaching - Racism
End-of-Life Preparation
Election Season
Homosexuality and Marriage
Overcome Pornography
Post-Abortion Healing
Prayers
Quotes
Science and Faith
Donations
Donate to Your Parish
Fr. Wade Memorial Fund
Clergy Assignments
Home
April
19
,
2021
For the benefit of the people of God, the Diocese of San Angelo announces the following changes of assignment for priests, effective July 1, 2021:
Rev. Joe Barbieri as parochial administrator of SEAS, Odessa
Rev. Josh Gray as parochial administrator of St. Margaret, San Angelo, and St. Therese, Carlsbad
Rev. Lorenzo Hatch as rector of Sacred Heart Cathedral
Deacon Kevin Lenius as parochial vicar of St. Stephen, Midland
Rev. Balachandra Nagipogu as parochial administrator of St. Margaret, Big Lake, St. Francis of Assisi, Iraan, and St. Thomas, Rankin
Rev. Msgr. Fred Nawarskas will retire
Rev. Francis Njoku as pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Fort Stockton, and St. James, Sanderson
Rev. Reginald Odima as parochial vicar of Holy Angels, San Angelo
Rev. Freddy Perez as parochial vicar of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Midland
Very Rev. Santiago Udayar as pastor of Holy Family, Abilene, in addition to his continued duties as vicar general of the diocese
Rev. Mark Woodruff will retire