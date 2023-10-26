Day of prayer, penance, and fasting

Pope Francis has invited everyone to a day of prayer, fasting, and penance for peace on Friday, October 27. In his October 18 general audience he said, “I have decided to call for a day of fasting and prayer, of penance, on Friday 27 October, to which I invite sisters and brothers of the various Christian denominations, those belonging to other religions, and all those who have at heart the cause of peace in the world, to join in as they see fit.”
The day comes ten days after the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, held a day of fasting, abstinence, and prayer for peace and reconciliation on Tuesday, October 17.
Each parish community and individual Catholic should decide how they will observe this day of intercession for our brothers and sisters in the Holy Land.