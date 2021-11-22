December Liturgies

As we make plans to participate in the liturgy of the Church at Christmas, we are in a unique situation this year. Both December 25 and January 1 are Saturdays. In such a situation, there are often questions regarding which Mass will be celebrated on Saturday evening.
In the liturgical practice of our Catholic Church, there is a ranking system of the various celebrations. In order of importance, the Solemnity of Christmas occupies a higher place than the Feast of the Holy Family. For this reason, Masses celebrated on Saturday evening, December 25, will be for Christmas, not for the Holy Family.
On days such as these, there are also questions regarding the fulfillment of the obligation to attend Mass. Christmas is always a holy day of obligation, and Sundays are also holy days of obligation, so Catholics need to participate in Masses both for Christmas on December 24 or 25 and for the Feast of the Holy Family on Sunday, December 26. The Church does not offer a “two-for-one” option on Saturday evening, December 25, which means that one cannot attend just one Mass on Saturday to fulfill both the Christmas obligation and the Sunday obligation.
All Masses on Friday evening, December 24, and all day on Saturday, December 25, will use the readings and prayers for Christmas, including Saturday evening Masses. On Sunday, December 26, all Masses will use the readings and prayers for the Feast of the Holy Family.
For the Feast of the Holy Family, the obligation to attend Mass may be fulfilled from the evening of Saturday, December 25 through Sunday, December 26. For example, one may fulfill the Sunday obligation by attending evening Masses after 4:00 p.m. on December 25 (even though the Mass texts will be for the Nativity) or Mass any time on Sunday, December 26.
On the following weekend, the situation will be slightly different. Since the January 1 Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, takes place on a Saturday, it is not a holy day of obligation in the U.S. in 2022. Although it is not a holy day of obligation this year, Mass is always a spiritual benefit. Parishes may offer Masses for this solemnity on either Friday evening, December 31, or during the day on Saturday, January 1, before 4:00 p.m.
On Saturday evening, January 1, Masses starting at 4:00 p.m. or later will use the readings and prayers for the Vigil of the Epiphany of the Lord. Then, all Masses on Sunday, January 2, will use the readings and prayers for the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord.