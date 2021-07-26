Diocese announces new COVID protocols

SAN ANGELO — Bishop Michael J. Sis promulgated four new documents July 22 outlining current coronavirus protocols in the Diocese of San Angelo in four areas:
public liturgies,
gatherings,
faith formation, and
Catholic schools. The documents on liturgies and gatherings are updates to the more relaxed Phase Two protocols released on April 29, 2021. This is the first time Phase Two protocols have been issued for faith formation and Catholic schools.
The Phase Two documents reflect a relaxing of the restrictions previously enacted during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Some common themes across the new documents include that vaccines, while encouraged, are not required; that organizers and participants in diocesan activities should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19; that all are encouraged to maintain 3 feet of social distance out of charity to others, and are encouraged to wear a mask when the 3-foot distance is not possible; and that all be respectful of the choices of others, including by not mocking or bullying those who choose to maintain social distancing or continue wearing masks. If food is provided at any event, those serving the food (including in a self-serve buffet line) must wear face coverings.
The new documents also dictate that any gatherings must comply with all civil laws and ordinances. In Phase Two liturgies, all pews may be used, hymnals and missalettes have been returned to the pews, and holy water may be distributed by volunteers or an automated dispenser but may not be left in common open fonts. The protocols also allow for the safety and comfort of those participating in overnight trips by optionally allowing participants to request that they travel and room alone, with a specific other person, or with another participant who has been fully vaccinated. Vaccines will not be required for participation in church activities. The 2021-2022 school year at Catholic schools in the Diocese of San Angelo will see the return of campus visitation, day field trips, athletics, and other activities.