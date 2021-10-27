St. Joseph Church, San Angelo 8:00 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28 – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30
Everyone is invited to 40 hours for the Lord.
Eucharistic Adoration for Life will be held in the church of St. Joseph. For Catholics of all ages.
"A great prayer for life is urgently needed, a prayer which will rise up throughout the world. Through special initiativis and in daily prayer, may an impassioned plea rise to God, the Creator and lover of life, from every Christian community, from every group and association, from every family and from the heart of every believer."
Pope John Paul II,
The Gospel of Life (Evangelium Vitae), no. 100