Fall semester begins with 12 men in seminary for the Diocese of San Angelo

This fall, the Diocese of San Angelo will have 12 seminarians studying at four seminaries across the country and world. We welcomed three new men to the program: Leo Herrera, a parishioner at Our Lady of Lourdes in Andrews; David Ruvalcaba de la Cruz, a parishioner at St. Stephen in Midland; and Martín Luna, a parishioner at Holy Spirit in Sweetwater.
Leo is the oldest child of Maria Herrera and her late husband, Leogegario. He has four siblings: Esmeralda, Manel, Daniel, and Imelda. He is a graduate of Andrews High School. Reflecting on the decision to join the seminary, Leo wrote, “Priests have been a big part of my life dating back to when I was a child. Throughout the course of my life, I’ve had many encounters with God. The calling to seminary has by far been the most prominent one. I am looking forward to gaining a deeper understanding of what priesthood is like. I am excited and ready to explore what God has in store for me.” Leo will be attending Conception Seminary College in Conception, Missouri.
David is the youngest son of Fidel and Norma Ruvalcaba de la Cruz of Midland. He has two siblings: Viridiana and Fidel, also a seminarian for the diocese. He is a graduate of Midland Legacy High School. Reflecting on his call to join the seminary, David wrote, “I feel the priesthood can benefit me by giving me a path of holiness to follow, but one of such intimacy with Christ that I get to hold him at the moment of consecration. I am by no means worthy to receive the gift of holy orders, but if my Lord wishes to give it to me it would be an immense grace.” David will be attending Conception Seminary College in Conception, Missouri.
Martín is the only son of Manuel and Lidia Luna. He is a graduate of Texas Tech University and was until recently a Math teacher at Roscoe Collegiate High School. Reflecting on his decision for seminary, Martín wrote, “I view priests as people who should be the holiest and strongest people in the community in terms of morality and spirituality. … A priest must sacrifice. A priest must die to themselves for the wellbeing of their people. Their life should no longer be about themselves only, but for those entrusted to them.” Martín will be attending Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri.
Please keep Leo, David, and Martín in your prayers as they begin seminary formation.
Our other men in formation bravely navigated parish internships, summer jobs, and various other ministerial opportunities. We are hopeful that God will send more men to begin formation to become priests.
Work of the Vocation Office
This summer, Father Ryan Rojo and the Vocation Office were able to participate in multiple retreat opportunities across the diocese and state. Honorable mention includes the Steubenville Lonestar Conference, the Small Town Teen ACTS Retreat, and the Search for Christian Maturity. Between these events, 30+ young people self-identified as having an openness to a religious vocation. The Vocation Office looks forward to following up with these individuals and their parents in the months ahead.
The Vocation Office also looks forward to a number of vocation events in the fall semester, including the 2nd annual Junior High Vocation Rally and “Project Vocation,” which is a new initiative of the office.
Please check dosavocation.org for more information on upcoming events!
Stewardship opportunity
A major push of our office is to grow the Seminarian Burse Fund for the Diocese of San Angelo. This burse is used to assist with costs related to seminarian formation, including the $50,000 average annual tuition costs. Like most endowments, the diocese draws from the interest to cover these costs without ever touching the principal collected.
To donate to our Seminarian Burse Fund, please contact the Vocation Office, or send checks and donations to: Diocese of San Angelo Attn: Seminary Burse Fund P.O. Box 1829 San Angelo, TX 76905
We thank you in advance for your generosity.
Contact
Reach out to your seminarians to let them know you are praying for them and support them in their formation.
Conception Seminary College P.O. Box 502 Conception MO, 64433 Attending: Raymond Martinez (Discipleship II), Fidel Ruvalcaba de la Cruz (Discipleship II), Lucean Helm (Discipleship I), Leo Herrera (Propaedeutic Year), David Ruvalcaba de la Cruz (PropaedeuticYear)
Kenrick Glennon Seminary 5200 Glennon Dr. St. Louis, MO 63119 Attending: Deacon Francisco Camacho (Configuration IV), Cameron Moore (Discipleship I), Martín Luna (Propaedeutic Year)
Notre Dame Seminary 2901 S. Carrollton Ave. New Orleans, LA 70118 Attending: Humberto Diaz (Configuration IV), Joshua Basse (Configuration III)
Pontifical North American College Servizio del Transito Merci, Vatican City State, Europe, 00120 Attending: Deacon Mauricio Romero (Configuration IV), Noah Hernandez (Configuration II) It is recommended that anything sent to the North American College be sent via UPS, FedEx, or DHL. If shipping goods, please indicate “Gift” or “Used Personal Effects—Not for Resale.” The value of the package may need to be indicated, but it can be kept to a minimum.