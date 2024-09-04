Fort Worth church selected as regional shrine for St. Padre Pio

The Saint Pio Foundation has selected the Diocese of Fort Worth to host one of five regional shrines in the U.S. for the devotion and veneration of St. Pio of Pietrelcina, commonly known as “Padre Pio.”
The Diocese of Fort Worth was given a first-class relic of St. Pio, a bandage stained with the blood of a stigmata wound on the saint’s side. A stigmata wound is one that miraculously appears and resembles the wounds Jesus endured during his crucifixion. Bishop Michael F. Olson of the Fort Worth diocese announced that the relic will be permanently housed for veneration at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 1201 South Cherry Lane, Fort Worth, Texas.
The relic will arrive at the parish on Sept. 18, 2024, with a Mass to be celebrated by pastor Father Alexander Ambrose and public veneration of the relic throughout the day. Bishop Olson will celebrate Mass at 6:00 p.m. to bless the installation of the relic in a glass enclosure in front of the altar. Bishop Olson has extended an invitation to the other bishops of Texas to concelebrate at the Mass.
The Mass of installation with Bishop Olson and any other attending bishops is open to the faithful and will also be livestreamed on the website of the Diocese of Fort Worth.