Mass and eucharistic procession to launch diocesan Eucharistic Revival

The Diocese of San Angelo will launch the diocesan phase of the Eucharistic Revival on Saturday, June 18, 2022, with the celebration of Mass and Eucharistic Procession from Sacred Heart Cathedral, beginning at 4:00 p.m. Bishop Michael Sis will celebrate the evening Mass and lead the outdoor procession in the San Angelo downtown area. After the procession, the diocese will hold an overnight vigil of Eucharistic Exposition at Sacred Heart Cathedral, which will conclude with Benediction before the celebration of the 10:00 a.m. Mass on Sunday, June 19.