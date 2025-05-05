Home
New clergy assignments to begin summer 2025
For the benefit of the people of God in West Texas, Bishop Michael J. Sis announces the following clergy assignments, effective July 1, 2025:
Father Emilio Sosa as pastor of St. Mary Queen of Peace Parish in Brownwood;
Father Tony Franco as pastor of St. Vincent Pallotti Parish in Abilene and Our Mother of Mercy Mission in Merkel;
Father Carlos Felipe Rodriguez as parochial administrator of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Ozona and Good Shepherd Mission in Sheffield;
Msgr. Larry Droll as pastor of St. Peter Mission in Mertzon in addition to continuing duties as rector of Sacred Heart Cathedral in San Angelo;
Father Santiago Udayar as pastor of Immaculate Conception Mission in Knickerbocker in addition to continuing duties as pastor of Holy Angels Parish in San Angelo;
Father Felix Archibong as pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Eldorado in addition to continuing duties as pastor of St. Ann Parish in Sonora;
Father Mike Elsner as parochial vicar of St. Joseph and St. Anthony Parishes in Odessa;
Father Ignatius Edet as parochial vicar of St. Ann Parish in Midland;
Father Arokiadoss Arokiasamy as parochial vicar of Holy Angels Parish in San Angelo;
Father Timothy Hayter will begin a leave of absence;
Father Mamachan Joseph, CMI, will begin a new assignment with the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate outside the Diocese of San Angelo.
In addition, Father Kevin Lenius will be assigned as parochial vicar of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Midland effective Sept. 1, 2025.