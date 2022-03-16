Novena to the Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome at 11:00 am San Angelo time (CDT) on Friday, March 25, 2022. I will also pray the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary at Sacred Heart Cathedral in San Angelo at the same time.
The Catholic bishops of Ukraine are urging the faithful in their country to prepare for the Act of Consecration with a prayer novena beginning on Thursday, March 17, for nine consecutive days.
In preparation for this Act of Consecration, I recommend praying a novena from March 17 through 25, in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, who are suffering such tragic violence.
There are many ways to pray such a novena. One could pray the Rosary, or the Magnificat (Luke 1:46-55), or any of a number of different formats for a novena to the Blessed Mother. As examples, I am attaching here two well-known novenas (one in English and one in Spanish) to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. In offering the novena at this time, I recommend adding the particular intention of praying for Ukraine and Russia, and for a peaceful resolution to the current war in Ukraine.
Thank you very much for your compassionate prayer support of our suffering brothers and sisters.