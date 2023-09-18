Priestly Assignment Changes

To serve the pastoral needs of the people of God, Bishop Michael Sis announces the following changes in assignments of priests in the Diocese of San Angelo, effective October 16, 2023:
Rev. Nilo Nalugon becomes pastor of Holy Family Parish in Abilene
Rev. Joshua Gray becomes pastor of Holy Spirit Parish in Sweetwater
Rev. Freddy Perez becomes parochial administrator of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in San Angelo, with responsibility for the Latin Mass, while continuing his duties as Director of the Newman Center at Angelo State University
Rev. Fernando Bonilla, MSP, becomes pastor of St. Therese Parish in Carlsbad, while continuing his duties as Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in San Angelo