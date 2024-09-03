Rev. Msgr. Larry J. Droll Scholarship now taking applications

The Rev. Msgr. Larry J. Droll Scholarship, worth $2,000, will be awarded to Catholic lay men or women pursuing graduate degrees in theology or religious studies and in need of tuition assistance. This scholarship is geared toward those who have already obtained their bachelor’s degree and are either enrolled or want to enroll in a Catholic graduate school. Students must be enrolled, in-person or remotely, in an accredited graduate program at a Catholic university in the United States. Scholarships are paid only to the university for tuition and other needs. The applicant must also be a practicing Roman Catholic who resides in a state in which Catholic Life Insurance is licensed to operate. These states include Texas, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. The deadline to apply is Sept. 16, 2024. Applications are available at www.cliu.com. Founded in 1901, Catholic Life Insurance offers life insurance, IRAs, and annuities to individuals and businesses.