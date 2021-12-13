Sister Malachy Griffin passes; services to be streamed online

Sister Marie Malachy Griffin, OP, died on Friday, December 10, 2021. Griffin was a former director of the Office for Religious in the Diocese of San Angelo and director of the Angelo State University Catholic Newman Center. The wake and funeral Mass will be streamed by the Sinsinawa Dominican community.
The wake and funeral for Sister Marie Malachy Griffin, OP, will be available to watch live via the Internet. Join the Sinsinawa community virtually for her wake service by clicking on the following link (or copy and paste it into your browser's address line) at 6:30 p.m. (Central) Monday, Dec. 20:
VIDEO: Wake of Sister Marie Malachy Griffin, OP, Mon, 20 Dec 2021 6:30 PM CST
https://portal.stretchinternet.com/sinsinawa/portal.htm?eventId=674695&streamType=video
OR go to
sinsinawa.org/live to view the services.
(Note: Click or tap on the “WATCH” button in the right column next to the event you wish to view in order for the event to appear in the video window.)
Both broadcasts will be archived at the web addresses above, so if you are unable to be there for the livestream, you can watch them at a later date and time.