Special Collection for Haiti Relief

As you all may be aware, the people of Haiti are working to rebuild in the aftermath of an earthquake that struck the island. It caused immense damage and resulted in a substantial loss of life on an island already challenged by social unrest and still rebuilding after a major 2010 earthquake. Tropical Storm Grace followed, adding devastation to an already reeling population. As a result of both disasters, many Church properties, along with homes and businesses, have been severely damaged or destroyed. The impact will be long-lasting.
To respond as a unified Church, Most Reverend José H. Gomez, President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, has requested that all dioceses take up a voluntary special collection for the humanitarian, long-term recovery and significant Church needs arising from these calamities. The funds collected in this special appeal will become part of the Bishops’ Emergency Disaster Fund and will be used to support the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops for pastoral and reconstruction needs of the Church as well as the efforts of Catholic Relief Services and/or Catholic Charities USA, the official relief agencies of the U.S. Catholic Church, as they and their local agencies respond to immediate emergency needs and aid in long-term rebuilding and recovery efforts.
As a diocese, we ask that you might consider how your parish or mission can help Haiti relief efforts during this time. We recognize that our diocese has had many special collections in recent months, so we are not mandating another special collection for this need. Whether or not your parish takes up a collection, you can give to this special collection online here:
https://tinyurl.com/haitidisasterrelief.