Statement on the election of Pope Leo XIV

It is with great joy that we received the news that the cardinals have elected Cardinal Robert Prevost as the 267th pope of the Catholic Church. He has taken the name of Leo XIV.
Pope Leo, age 69, from Chicago, Illinois, is the first pope from the United States of America. I have never met him personally, but I look forward to his ministry as the universal shepherd of 1.4 billion Catholics around the world.
As he takes up this new cross, I trust that the Holy Spirit will give him all the spiritual gifts he needs to carry out his duties faithfully. I am convinced that carrying out the awesome responsibility of his ministry will be made possible only by the grace of God. As he begins this new adventure, let us all remember him in our prayers. May his style of leadership always bear the imprint of our Lord Jesus.