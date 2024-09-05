TCCB offers resources for parents of children in public schools

The Catholic Church recognizes that parents are the primary educators of their children. Whether children attend a Catholic or other private school, are homeschooled, or attend public school, parents have the right and responsibility to direct their children’s education.
Since most Texans will enroll their children in public school, the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops has prepared a resource guide to encourage and assist the parents of Catholic children in public schools to actively engage in their child’s instruction, especially regarding human sexuality.
The guide includes several areas of information that parents will find helpful. Different public school decision-making authorities are described, from the local to state level. The site includes a list of resources to help parents better understand the laws that govern public schools and parental engagement. Parents can find an overview of the state of Texas’ standards of public school sex education. Various resources are also available to help parents share the church’s life-affirming teaching on human sexuality. Finally, the guide offers advice on effective preparation for parents who wish to testify before a school board or other governing body.