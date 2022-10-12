Three San Angelo churches to host Life Chain 2022

For the 30th year, San Angelo will join over 1500 cities in the U.S. and Canada for Life Chain 2022, which will be held Sunday, October 30, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Life Chain is not political or confrontational. Life Chain is a silent prayer vigil by Christians to communicate their opposition to abortion. Participants prayerfully display signs which state the truth about abortion. It is an opportunity for local churches to unite in prayer and stand up for the rights of the unborn.
Everyone who believes in the protection of unborn children and their mothers is invited to participate on Sunday, October 30, at 2:00 p.m. Signs will be available, or you can bring your own.
The Catholic churches in San Angelo that will host Life Chain gatherings are:
Cathedral Church of the Sacred Heart, 20 E. Beauregard Ave.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 301 W. 17th St.
St. Mary Catholic Church, 7 W Avenue N
If you live in another part of the diocese, be sure to check with your parish about local Life Chain gatherings, or add your individual prayers to the Life Chain on October 30.