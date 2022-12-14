Treasures of the Church relics exposition to visit area churches

Over 150 relics of the saints will be on display in the coming days.
Beginning today, faithful in the Diocese of San Angelo will have the opportunity to experience a traveling exposition of relics. Treasures of the Church, directed by Father Carlos Martins, begins with a presentation on the Catholic Church's use of relics before an opportunity to venerate the relics of over 150 relics from across Church history, including St. Joseph, the Twelve Apostles, St. Mary Magdalene, St. Francis of Assisi, St. Anthony of Padua, St. Thomas Aquinas, St. Maria Goretti, St. Thérèse of Lisieux (the “Little Flower”), St. Faustina Kowalska, Pope St. John Paul II, and Bl. Carlo Acutis.
The next dates for this exposition are below.
Wednesday, December 14 at 6:30 pm Holy Trinity Catholic Parish
1009 Hearn Street
Big Spring, Texas 79720
(432) 714-4930
Thursday, December 15 at 6:30 pm Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
1120 52nd Street
Lubbock, Texas 79412
(806) 763-0710
Friday, December 16 at 6:30 pm Holy Family Church
5410 Buffalo Gap Rd
Abilene, Texas 79606
(325) 692-1820
Saturday, December 17 at 10:00 am St. Mary Queen of Peace Church
1103 Main Ave
Brownwood, Texas 76801
(325) 646-7455
Sunday, December 18 at 3:00 pm St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church
604 North Sixth Street
Ballinger, Texas 76821
(325) 365-2687
Monday, December 19 at 6:30 pm St. Lawrence Parish
2400 FM 2401
Garden City, Texas 79739
(432) 397-2300