Tribunal Announcement

The Tribunal Office of the Catholic Diocese of San Angelo is seeking Patricia Salazar (Facio).
The Catholic Diocese of San Angelo is trying to reach Patricia Salazar (Facio) concerning an important matter regarding her rights in the Church, on or before the 11th day of October 2023. If you are this person or know where this person lives, please contact the Tribunal by telephone at 325-651-7500 ext. 137 or by email at mpayton@sanangelodiocese.org.
Given at the Tribunal of the Diocese of San Angelo on the September 26, 2023.