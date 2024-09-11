Along with the Catholic Church worldwide, we celebrate on Sept. 29 the World Day of Migrants and Refugees. Established over a century ago by the Holy See, this day is an opportunity to reflect on the migration experience through the light of faith. In Matthew 25:35, 40, Jesus says, "I was a stranger and you welcomed me. ... Whatever you did for one of these least brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me." On this day, reflect on the many gifts that our immigrant brothers and sisters bring to our country and to our Church.