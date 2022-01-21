Young Adult Conference in San Angelo

Young adults from anywhere in the diocese are invited to the SEEK 22 Conference Feb. 4–6 at the Cathedral Church of the Sacred Heart in San Angelo. This is a national conference with presentations by dynamic Catholic speakers, and we will be listening to talks together, having small group discussions, and praying. We will have the opportunity to celebrate Mass together and go to confession. Normal pricing is $75, but scholarships are available to drop it down to $35. This gets you access to all the talks for the next 6 months online, as well as food and a t-shirt for the conference. The registration link is below, and when it asks for what school you are with, select Angelo State University from the dropdown menu. Anyone over 18 is welcome to come, whether you are a college student or not. For more information, contact Tori Jara at (325) 212-7959. We will even take last minute registrations.